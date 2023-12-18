Wake Forest hosts Delaware State after Robinson’s 22-point game

Delaware State Hornets (6-7) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Delaware State Hornets (6-7) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -20.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Martez Robinson scored 22 points in Delaware State’s 62-61 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Demon Deacons are 5-0 on their home court. Wake Forest has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets are 2-4 on the road. Delaware State ranks third in the MEAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Robinson averaging 5.1.

Wake Forest makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Delaware State has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Delaware State averages 5.7 more points per game (75.1) than Wake Forest gives up to opponents (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 17.7 points. Kevin Miller is shooting 47.8% and averaging 17.0 points for Wake Forest.

Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 10 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Hornets. Robinson is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

