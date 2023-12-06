Wake Forest faces Rutgers following Sallis’ 24-point performance

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -3.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Hunter Sallis scored 24 points in Wake Forest’s 82-71 victory over the Florida Gators.

The Demon Deacons have gone 3-0 in home games. Wake Forest scores 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights play their first true road game after going 5-2 to start the season. Rutgers averages 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Wake Forest averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.0 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 68.7 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 72.7 Wake Forest gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sallis is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Wake Forest.

Aundre Hyatt averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 11 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.4 blocks for Rutgers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

