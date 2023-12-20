Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the Presbyterian Blue Hose on 5-game win streak

Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wake…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest will attempt to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against Presbyterian.

The Demon Deacons are 6-0 on their home court. Wake Forest is 7-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Hose are 3-2 in road games. Presbyterian is ninth in the Big South with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Quadir Pettaway averaging 2.0.

Wake Forest makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Presbyterian averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Wake Forest allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Wake Forest.

Marquis Barnett is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Samage Teel is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

