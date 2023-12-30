Wagner secures 68-56 win over Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — Tahron Allen’s 17 points helped Wagner defeat Manhattan 68-56 on Saturday night. Allen was 6 of…

NEW YORK (AP) — Tahron Allen’s 17 points helped Wagner defeat Manhattan 68-56 on Saturday night.

Allen was 6 of 11 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line for the Seahawks (6-6). Melvin Council Jr. scored 16 points while going 7 of 17 from the field, and added 12 rebounds and five assists. Javier Esquerra shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Jaspers (4-7) were led in scoring by Seydou Traore, who finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Rokas Jocys added 11 points for Manhattan. Briggs McClain also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Wagner plays LIU on the road on Thursday, and Manhattan hosts Niagara on Friday.

