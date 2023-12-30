Wagner plays Manhattan following Council’s 28-point performance

Wagner Seahawks (5-6) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers…

Wagner Seahawks (5-6) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -2.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner takes on the Manhattan Jaspers after Melvin Council Jr. scored 28 points in Wagner’s 98-49 win against the Gwynedd Mercy Griffins.

The Jaspers are 2-1 in home games. Manhattan is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Seahawks are 2-5 in road games. Wagner is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Manhattan averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 63.4 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 76.8 Manhattan gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaquil Bender is scoring 12.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Jaspers. Seydou Traore is averaging 11.0 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 43.4% for Manhattan.

Tyje Kelton is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds. Council is averaging 13.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Wagner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.