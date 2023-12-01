Wagner faces Stony Brook on 4-game road slide

Wagner Seahawks (2-4) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits…

Wagner Seahawks (2-4) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits Stony Brook looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Seawolves are 2-0 in home games. Stony Brook ranks fourth in the CAA with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Keenan Fitzmorris averaging 2.2.

The Seahawks are 0-4 on the road. Wagner gives up 65.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Stony Brook scores 69.5 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 65.7 Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 61.2 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 72.7 Stony Brook allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clarke is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 10.8 points. Dean Noll is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.5 points for Stony Brook.

Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 13.8 points for the Seahawks. Tyje Kelton is averaging 9.0 points for Wagner.

