Wagner faces Stony Brook on 4-game road slide

Wagner Seahawks (2-4) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -6; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner hits the road against Stony Brook looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Seawolves have gone 2-0 at home. Stony Brook is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seahawks have gone 0-4 away from home. Wagner ranks second in the NEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyje Kelton averaging 2.5.

Stony Brook scores 69.5 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 65.7 Wagner allows. Wagner averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Stony Brook allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clarke averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Dean Noll is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.5 points for Stony Brook.

Melvin Council Jr. is shooting 36.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Seahawks. Kelton is averaging 9.0 points for Wagner.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

