Wagner faces Boston University after Williams’ 21-point outing

Boston University Terriers (3-6) at Wagner Seahawks (4-4)

Staten Island, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner hosts the Boston University Terriers after Zaire Williams scored 21 points in Wagner’s 62-59 win over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Seahawks are 2-0 on their home court. Wagner has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers are 1-5 in road games.

Wagner scores 61.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 67.3 Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Wagner allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Seahawks. Williams is averaging 8.6 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 33.9% for Wagner.

