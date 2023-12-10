Waddles’ 19 lead North Dakota State over Oak Hills Christian 108-14

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Lance Waddles had 19 points in North Dakota State’s 108-14 win against Oak Hills Christian on…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Lance Waddles had 19 points in North Dakota State’s 108-14 win against Oak Hills Christian on Sunday.

Waddles had eight rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Bison (7-4). Jeremiah Burke scored 15 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and added eight rebounds. Damari Wheeler-Thomas was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

Emmanual Coffy led the way for the Wolfpack with seven points and two steals. Josiah Molton added four points for Oak Hills Christian. In addition, Andrew Levin had three points.

NEXT UP

North Dakota State visits Illinois State in its next matchup on December 17.

