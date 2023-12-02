VMI hosts Presbyterian following Cotton’s 21-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at VMI Keydets (2-6) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -2.5;…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at VMI Keydets (2-6)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Koree Cotton scored 21 points in VMI’s 67-47 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Keydets are 2-0 in home games. VMI ranks eighth in the SoCon with 12.1 assists per game led by Brennan Watkins averaging 2.8.

The Blue Hose are 2-1 on the road. Presbyterian is 1-1 in one-possession games.

VMI makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Presbyterian scores 5.2 more points per game (77.3) than VMI allows to opponents (72.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotton is shooting 45.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Keydets. Watkins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for VMI.

Samage Teel is averaging 14 points and 3.4 assists for the Blue Hose. Marquis Barnett is averaging 13.4 points for Presbyterian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

