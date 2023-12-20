Virginia Tech takes home win streak into matchup with American

American Eagles (5-6) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech…

American Eagles (5-6) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3, 1-0 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts American looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Hokies are 6-0 on their home court. Virginia Tech scores 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-5 on the road. American ranks third in the Patriot League shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Virginia Tech’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game American allows. American averages 8.9 more points per game (74.2) than Virginia Tech gives up (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is averaging 13 points and 4.2 assists for the Hokies. Lynn Kidd is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Matt Rogers is shooting 50.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

