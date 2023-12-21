Virginia Tech plays American, looks for 4th straight home win

American Eagles (5-6) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies…

American Eagles (5-6) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3, 1-0 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -18.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts American trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Hokies are 6-0 in home games. Virginia Tech is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 1-5 in road games. American averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the Patriot League, paced by Elijah Stephens with 5.4.

Virginia Tech’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game American allows. American scores 8.9 more points per game (74.2) than Virginia Tech allows (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lynn Kidd is averaging 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Hokies.

Matt Rogers is averaging 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.