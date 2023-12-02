Virginia Tech hosts Louisville following Clark’s 21-point showing

Louisville Cardinals (4-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the Virginia…

Louisville Cardinals (4-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (5-3)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Skyy Clark scored 21 points in Louisville’s 73-68 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Hokies have gone 3-0 in home games. Virginia Tech is sixth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Cardinals play their first true road game after going 4-3 to begin the season. Louisville is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Virginia Tech scores 74.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 74.6 Louisville allows. Louisville averages 7.8 more points per game (76.4) than Virginia Tech gives up to opponents (68.6).

The Hokies and Cardinals square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.9 points for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.4 points for Virginia Tech.

Clark is shooting 43.7% and averaging 17.4 points for the Cardinals. Tre White is averaging 14.9 points for Louisville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

