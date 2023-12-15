Virginia Tech and Vermont meet in non-conference matchup

Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3, 1-0 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lynn Kidd…

Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3, 1-0 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lynn Kidd and the Virginia Tech Hokies host Shamir Bogues and the Vermont Catamounts in out-of-conference action.

The Hokies are 5-0 in home games. Virginia Tech is fourth in the ACC with 15.5 assists per game led by Sean Pedulla averaging 4.6.

The Catamounts are 1-1 on the road. Vermont scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Virginia Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 7.9 more points per game (74.6) than Virginia Tech allows (66.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Hokies. Kidd is averaging 15.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 67.9% for Virginia Tech.

TJ Long is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 13.8 points. Matt Veretto is shooting 46.7% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

