Virginia hosts Thomas and Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (4-10) at Virginia Cavaliers (9-2, 1-0 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -27.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on the Virginia Cavaliers after Will Thomas scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 89-75 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Cavaliers are 7-0 in home games. Virginia is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Bears are 0-6 on the road. Morgan State is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Virginia scores 65.6 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 79.6 Morgan State gives up. Morgan State scores 19.1 more points per game (74.6) than Virginia allows (55.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Wynston Tabbs is averaging 15 points for the Bears. Thomas is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 64.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 73.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.