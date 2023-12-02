Virginia hosts Syracuse after Mintz’s 33-point showing

Syracuse Orange (5-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-1) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -10.5; over/under is…

Syracuse Orange (5-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-1)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -10.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces the Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 33 points in Syracuse’s 80-57 win over the LSU Tigers.

The Cavaliers are 4-0 on their home court. Virginia averages 64.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Orange play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Syracuse averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Virginia makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Syracuse has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points above the 34.6% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Orange square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is shooting 42.5% and averaging 11.9 points for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 9.8 points for Virginia.

Chris Bunch averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Mintz is averaging 20.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for Syracuse.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

