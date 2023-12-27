Virginia hosts Morgan State after Thomas’ 20-point showing

Morgan State Bears (4-10) at Virginia Cavaliers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers…

Morgan State Bears (4-10) at Virginia Cavaliers (9-2, 1-0 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -26.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the Virginia Cavaliers after Will Thomas scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 89-75 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-0 in home games. Virginia scores 65.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Bears are 0-6 on the road. Morgan State is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

Virginia averages 65.6 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 79.6 Morgan State gives up. Morgan State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Kameron Hobbs is averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Bears. Wynston Tabbs is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 64.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 73.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

