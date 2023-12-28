Vinson, Northern Kentucky Norse to visit Roberts, Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday,…

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Roberts and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons host Sam Vinson and the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Mastodons have gone 6-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is sixth in the Horizon League in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Eric Mulder leads the Mastodons with 6.8 boards.

The Norse are 2-0 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Marques Warrick averaging 5.5.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Northern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Northern Kentucky scores 6.4 more points per game (73.3) than Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents (66.9).

The Mastodons and Norse meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Mastodons. Quinton Morton-Robertson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Warrick is shooting 42.2% and averaging 18.5 points for the Norse. Vinson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

