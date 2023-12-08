Villanova Wildcats take on the UCLA Bruins on 3-game skid

UCLA Bruins (5-2) at Villanova Wildcats (6-4) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova heads into the matchup against…

UCLA Bruins (5-2) at Villanova Wildcats (6-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova heads into the matchup against UCLA as losers of three games in a row.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 in home games. Villanova has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bruins play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. UCLA is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

Villanova averages 74.0 points, 16.1 more per game than the 57.9 UCLA allows. UCLA averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Villanova gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39.6% for Villanova.

Lazar Stefanovic is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Sebastian Mack is averaging 14.7 points and 1.9 steals for UCLA.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.