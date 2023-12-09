Villanova Wildcats face the UCLA Bruins on 3-game losing streak

UCLA Bruins (5-2) at Villanova Wildcats (6-4) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 127…

UCLA Bruins (5-2) at Villanova Wildcats (6-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova comes into the matchup against UCLA after losing three straight games.

The Wildcats are 3-1 in home games. Villanova is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bruins play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. UCLA is the best team in the Pac-12 giving up just 57.9 points per game while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

Villanova averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.0 per game UCLA allows. UCLA scores 5.4 more points per game (71.0) than Villanova allows to opponents (65.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 13.3 points for Villanova.

Lazar Stefanovic averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Sebastian Mack is averaging 14.7 points and 1.9 steals for UCLA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

