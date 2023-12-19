Villanova visits Alexander and No. 12 Creighton

Villanova Wildcats (7-4) at Creighton Bluejays (9-2) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Creighton faces the…

Villanova Wildcats (7-4) at Creighton Bluejays (9-2)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Creighton faces the Villanova Wildcats after Trey Alexander scored 22 points in Creighton’s 85-82 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bluejays have gone 6-0 in home games. Creighton scores 84.5 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 0-2 away from home. Villanova has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Creighton averages 84.5 points, 19.8 more per game than the 64.7 Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 41.9% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The Bluejays and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Bluejays. Mason Miller is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Justin Moore is averaging 13.3 points for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

