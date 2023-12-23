Live Radio
Villanova takes down DePaul 84-48

The Associated Press

December 23, 2023, 6:37 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Hakim Hart scored 20 points as Villanova beat DePaul 84-48 on Saturday night.

Hart was 7-of-10 shooting (4 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East Conference). Eric Dixon scored 12 points while going 5 of 10 from the field. TJ Bamba was 4-of-8 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Da’Sean Nelson led the Blue Demons (2-9, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds. Jaden Henley added 11 points and two steals for DePaul. Chico Carter Jr. also had 11 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

