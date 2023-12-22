Vespe hits game-winning 3-pointer just before the overtime buzzer as FGCU downs Florida Memorial

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rahmir Barno scored 17 points and Blaise Vespe got a fortunate bounce on a 3-pointer…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rahmir Barno scored 17 points and Blaise Vespe got a fortunate bounce on a 3-pointer just before the overtime buzzer to give FGCU a 78-75 victory over Florida Memorial on Friday night.

It was Vespe’s first three points of the season.

Cyrus Largie scored 16 points and Franco Miller Jr. added 13 points for the Eagles (5-9). Vespe played 12 minutes in his second game of the season.

Derrius Ward led the way for the Lions with 20 points and five assists. Chanze Cruesoe added 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Felix Uadiale recorded 11 points.

FGCU hosts No. 14 Florida Atlantic on Dec. 30.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.