Vermont wins 73-71 over Northeastern

BOSTON (AP) — TJ Long scored 23 points as Vermont beat Northeastern 73-71 on Wednesday night.

Long made two free throws in the closing seconds for a five-point lead.

Long also contributed six rebounds for the Catamounts (8-2). Aaron Deloney scored 15 points and added eight assists. Nick Fiorillo was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Chris Doherty led the way for the Huskies (4-6) with 21 points. Northeastern also got 15 points, six rebounds and two steals from Masai Troutman. Luka Sakota also recorded nine points.

