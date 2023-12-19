Vermont visits Toledo following Cochran’s 33-point game

Vermont Catamounts (8-4) at Toledo Rockets (6-4) Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Vermont Catamounts…

Vermont Catamounts (8-4) at Toledo Rockets (6-4)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Vermont Catamounts after Tyler Cochran scored 33 points in Toledo’s 88-87 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Rockets have gone 4-1 at home. Toledo is 1-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Catamounts are 1-2 in road games. Vermont ranks second in the America East giving up 64.5 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Toledo’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 72.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 78.1 Toledo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra’Heim Moss is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Toledo.

TJ Long is averaging 13.1 points for the Catamounts. Matt Veretto is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.