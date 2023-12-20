Vermont visits Toledo after Cochran’s 33-point outing

Vermont Catamounts (8-4) at Toledo Rockets (6-4) Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -5; over/under is…

Vermont Catamounts (8-4) at Toledo Rockets (6-4)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Vermont Catamounts after Tyler Cochran scored 33 points in Toledo’s 88-87 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Rockets have gone 4-1 at home. Toledo scores 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Catamounts have gone 1-2 away from home. Vermont is eighth in the America East with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Shamir Bogues averaging 3.9.

Toledo makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Vermont averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Toledo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra’Heim Moss is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.1% for Toledo.

TJ Long is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Catamounts. Bogues is averaging 9.9 points and two steals over the past 10 games for Vermont.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

