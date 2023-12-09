Vermont takes on Colgate after Long’s 23-point showing

Colgate Raiders (5-4) at Vermont Catamounts (8-2) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -3.5; over/under is…

Colgate Raiders (5-4) at Vermont Catamounts (8-2)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts the Colgate Raiders after TJ Long scored 23 points in Vermont’s 73-71 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Catamounts have gone 5-0 at home. Vermont leads the America East in team defense, allowing 62.4 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Raiders have gone 0-2 away from home. Colgate leads the Patriot League with 15.9 assists. Braeden Smith leads the Raiders with 5.8.

Vermont makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Colgate has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Long is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 14.1 points. Matt Veretto is shooting 47.6% and averaging 13.0 points for Vermont.

Smith is averaging 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 9.1 points for Colgate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.