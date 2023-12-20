Vermont defeats Toledo 86-60

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TJ Long scored 19 points as Vermont beat Toledo 86-60 on Wednesday night. Long shot 8…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TJ Long scored 19 points as Vermont beat Toledo 86-60 on Wednesday night.

Long shot 8 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Catamounts (9-4). Matt Veretto added 16 points while shooting 5 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. TJ Hurley had 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Tyler Cochran finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Rockets (6-5). Toledo also got 11 points and two steals from Dante Maddox Jr. In addition, Sonny Wilson finished with 11 points.

