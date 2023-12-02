Venning scores 23, Saint Bonaventure downs Buffalo 80-65

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Chad Venning had 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 80-65 victory over Buffalo on Saturday. Venning had…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Chad Venning had 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 80-65 victory over Buffalo on Saturday.

Venning had five rebounds for the Bonnies (5-2). Mika Adams-Woods scored 20 points and added six rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks. Moses Flowers was 4 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Sy Chatman finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for the Bulls (1-7). Buffalo also got 14 points and six rebounds from Jonnivius Smith. Kanye Jones also had 12 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Saint Bonaventure is a Wednesday matchup with Niagara on the road, and Buffalo visits Butler on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.