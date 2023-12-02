Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Venning scores 23, Saint…

Venning scores 23, Saint Bonaventure downs Buffalo 80-65

The Associated Press

December 2, 2023, 4:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Chad Venning had 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 80-65 victory over Buffalo on Saturday.

Venning had five rebounds for the Bonnies (5-2). Mika Adams-Woods scored 20 points and added six rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks. Moses Flowers was 4 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Sy Chatman finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for the Bulls (1-7). Buffalo also got 14 points and six rebounds from Jonnivius Smith. Kanye Jones also had 12 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Saint Bonaventure is a Wednesday matchup with Niagara on the road, and Buffalo visits Butler on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up