Venning scores 14, Adams-Woods hits late jumper to lift St. Bonaventure over Akron 62-61

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chad Venning scored 14 points, Mika Adams-Woods hit the game-winning shot with eight seconds remaining and St. Bonaventure beat Akron 62-61 on Saturday night in the Legends of Basketball Showcase.

Adams-Woods drove to the basket and then tossed his jumper over a defender while falling backward. Ali Ali then missed a 3-pointer for Akron to end it.

Venning was 6 of 16 from the floor also blocked three shots for the Bonnies (9-3). Adams-Wood and Moses Flowers scored nine points apiece. Charles Pride added 10 rebounds to go with five points, two assists and two steals.

The Zips (8-4, Mid-American Conference) were led by Ali, who recorded 20 points and two blocks. Enrique Freeman added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Akron. Greg Tribble had eight points.

