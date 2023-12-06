Venning leads Saint Bonaventure against Niagara after 23-point showing

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5, 0-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-5, 0-2 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays the Niagara Purple Eagles after Chad Venning scored 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 80-65 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Purple Eagles have gone 0-3 at home. Niagara gives up 73.8 points and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

The Bonnies have gone 1-0 away from home. Saint Bonaventure ranks ninth in the A-10 scoring 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Venning averaging 9.1.

Niagara makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Saint Bonaventure’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Niagara has allowed to its opponents (49.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Yaw Obeng-Mensah is shooting 44.0% and averaging 11.5 points for Niagara.

Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 13.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Bonnies. Venning is averaging 13 points and 1.9 blocks for Saint Bonaventure.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

