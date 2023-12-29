VCU hosts Soumaoro and Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-9) at VCU Rams (7-5) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on the…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-9) at VCU Rams (7-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on the VCU Rams after Julien Soumaoro scored 23 points in Gardner-Webb’s 94-90 overtime loss to the Akron Zips.

The Rams are 6-3 in home games. VCU is sixth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road. Gardner-Webb is sixth in the Big South giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

VCU averages 72.7 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 71.9 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Zeb Jackson is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for VCU.

DQ Nicholas is averaging 10.4 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Soumaoro is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

