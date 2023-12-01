VCU hosts Norfolk State following Thomas’ 23-point performance

Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at VCU Rams (4-3) Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -13; over/under…

Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) at VCU Rams (4-3)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -13; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays the VCU Rams after Jamarii Thomas scored 23 points in Norfolk State’s 96-62 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Rams are 3-1 on their home court. VCU averages 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 0-1 away from home. Norfolk State ranks fifth in the MEAC scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Nyzaiah Chambers averaging 5.0.

VCU’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game VCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is shooting 45.6% and averaging 16.3 points for the Rams. Zeb Jackson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for VCU.

Thomas is averaging 18 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 10.5 points for Norfolk State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.