VCU hosts Memphis following Jones’ 22-point game

Memphis Tigers (5-2) at VCU Rams (4-4)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the VCU Rams after David Jones scored 22 points in Memphis’ 80-77 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Rams are 3-2 on their home court. VCU is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Tigers have gone 1-1 away from home. Memphis averages 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

VCU’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis scores 14.1 more points per game (78.7) than VCU allows (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 16 points and four assists. Zeb Jackson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.9 points for VCU.

Jones is averaging 18.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 10.9 points for Memphis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

