VCU hosts Jones and Memphis

Memphis Tigers (5-2) at VCU Rams (4-4)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the VCU Rams after David Jones scored 22 points in Memphis’ 80-77 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Rams have gone 3-2 in home games. VCU is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 1-1 in road games. Memphis ranks eighth in the AAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Jahvon Quinerly averaging 4.6.

VCU’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Memphis allows. Memphis has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Rams. Zeb Jackson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for VCU.

Jones is shooting 47.8% and averaging 18.4 points for the Tigers. Quinerly is averaging 10.9 points for Memphis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

