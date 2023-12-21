CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Vartiainen scores 14, Weber State defeats Park University (Arizona) 90-39

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 7:02 PM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Viljami Vartiainen had 14 points in Weber State’s 90-39 win over Park University (Arizona) on Thursday night.

Vartiainen was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (7-4). Dillon Jones scored 10 points while shooting 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added 11 rebounds and seven assists. Alex Tew had 10 points and finished 5 of 7 from the floor.

Kylan Shorts led the Buccaneers in scoring, finishing with nine points. Park also got eight points apiece from Caleb Ivy and Marquis Mckinzy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

