Vanderbilt hosts Mogbo and San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (5-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces the Vanderbilt Commodores after Jonathan Mogbo scored 23 points in San Francisco’s 72-61 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Commodores are 4-2 on their home court. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Carter Lang leads the Commodores with 5.6 boards.

The Dons are 0-2 on the road. San Francisco is fourth in the WCC scoring 78.1 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.

Vanderbilt averages 71.3 points, 9.5 more per game than the 61.8 San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Vanderbilt allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezra Manjon is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Commodores. Evan Taylor is averaging 11.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 36.5% for Vanderbilt.

Mogbo is shooting 74.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 14.9 points for San Francisco.

