Vanderbilt hosts Dartmouth after Manjon’s 22-point game

Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts the Dartmouth…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Ezra Manjon scored 22 points in Vanderbilt’s 77-75 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Commodores are 4-4 on their home court. Vanderbilt has a 1-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Big Green are 0-6 on the road. Dartmouth is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Vanderbilt is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth averages 62.3 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 72.5 Vanderbilt allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Lang is averaging 3.1 points for the Commodores. Manjon is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Jaren Johnson is averaging 7.6 points and six rebounds for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.