Vanderbilt hosts Alabama A&M after Peek-Green’s 20-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Omari Peek-Green scored 20 points in Alabama A&M’s 85-83 overtime win over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Commodores are 3-2 on their home court. Vanderbilt is 0-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-4 away from home. Alabama A&M is seventh in the SWAC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Dailin Smith averaging 4.2.

Vanderbilt’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Vanderbilt gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Taylor is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 11.3 points. Ezra Manjon is shooting 48.1% and averaging 18.2 points for Vanderbilt.

Smith is averaging 13.8 points for the Bulldogs. Peek-Green is averaging 9.2 points for Alabama A&M.

