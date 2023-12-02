Valparaiso visits Belmont following Stafford’s 20-point outing

Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -15.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces the Belmont Bruins after Isaiah Stafford scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 83-65 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Bruins are 2-0 on their home court. Belmont averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Beacons have gone 0-1 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Belmont averages 82.9 points, 14.2 more per game than the 68.7 Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Belmont allows.

The Bruins and Beacons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Belmont.

Stafford is shooting 35.3% and averaging 17.9 points for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 12.0 points for Valparaiso.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

