Valparaiso visits Belmont after Tyson’s 22-point outing

Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-3, 0-1 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (5-3, 1-0 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on the Valparaiso Beacons after Cade Tyson scored 22 points in Belmont’s 90-70 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bruins have gone 2-0 at home. Belmont is second in the MVC with 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Ja’Kobi Gillespie averaging 8.8.

The Beacons have gone 0-1 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is sixth in the MVC giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Belmont makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Valparaiso has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Valparaiso averages 70.4 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 82.0 Belmont allows to opponents.

The Bruins and Beacons face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 18.6 points. Gillespie is shooting 51.5% and averaging 16.5 points for Belmont.

Isaiah Stafford is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 12 points and 5.6 rebounds for Valparaiso.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.