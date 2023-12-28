Valparaiso plays Elon on 4-game road slide

Valparaiso Beacons (4-8, 0-2 MVC) at Elon Phoenix (6-6) Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-8, 0-2 MVC) at Elon Phoenix (6-6)

Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Elon looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Phoenix are 4-0 on their home court. Elon is ninth in the CAA with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Mackinnon averaging 4.3.

The Beacons have gone 0-4 away from home. Valparaiso ranks ninth in the MVC with 12.6 assists per game led by Darius DeAveiro averaging 5.6.

Elon averages 80.4 points, 10.2 more per game than the 70.2 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than Elon has given up to its opponents (45.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Higgins is averaging 9.9 points for the Phoenix. TK Simpkins is averaging 12.3 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Elon.

DeAveiro is averaging 5.6 points and 5.6 assists for the Beacons. Isaiah Stafford is averaging 16.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

