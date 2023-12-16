Valparaiso hosts Chicago State following Cardet’s 30-point game

Chicago State Cougars (4-9) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-6, 0-2 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons…

Chicago State Cougars (4-9) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-6, 0-2 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 30 points in Chicago State’s 75-73 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Beacons are 4-2 on their home court. Valparaiso is fifth in the MVC in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Jaxon Edwards leads the Beacons with 6.0 boards.

The Cougars have gone 2-3 away from home. Chicago State allows 71.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Valparaiso averages 67.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 71.8 Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Valparaiso allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stafford is shooting 37.2% and averaging 18.3 points for the Beacons. Jahari Williamson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Valparaiso.

Cardet is shooting 48.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Cougars. Noble Crawford is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

