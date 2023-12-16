UTSA visits Oregon State following Tucker’s 23-point performance

UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) at Oregon State Beavers (6-3) Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the Oregon…

UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) at Oregon State Beavers (6-3)

Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the Oregon State Beavers after Christian Tucker scored 23 points in UTSA’s 93-84 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Beavers have gone 6-0 at home. Oregon State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 37.2 rebounds. Tyler Bilodeau leads the Beavers with 5.9 boards.

The Roadrunners are 1-4 on the road. UTSA has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Oregon State scores 71.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 81.2 UTSA allows. UTSA has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Beavers. Dexter Akanno is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers for Oregon State.

Tucker is averaging 14 points and 5.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Dre Fuller Jr. is averaging 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for UTSA.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.