UTSA takes on Little Rock after Linguard’s 21-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) at Little Rock Trojans (4-6)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the Little Rock Trojans after Carlton Linguard scored 21 points in UTSA’s 93-60 victory over the Arkansas-Fort Smith Lions.

The Trojans have gone 4-2 in home games. Little Rock is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-3 away from home. UTSA is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Little Rock’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 79.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 80.3 Little Rock allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cougar Downing averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Jamir Chaplin is shooting 59.4% and averaging 16.1 points for Little Rock.

Isaiah Wyatt averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Christian Tucker is averaging 13 points and six assists for UTSA.

