UTSA defeats Lamar 86-83

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Isaiah Wyatt had 27 points in UTSA’s 86-83 win against Lamar on Thursday.

Wyatt also had six rebounds for the Roadrunners (4-4). Carlton Linguard scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added four blocks. Christian Tucker was 3 of 6 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Terry Anderson led the way for the Cardinals (4-4) with 17 points and four steals. BB Knight added 13 points for Lamar. In addition, Adam Hamilton finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Up next for UTSA is a Sunday matchup with Arkansas-Fort Smith at home, and Lamar visits Sam Houston on Sunday.

