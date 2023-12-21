UTEP hosts Kot and Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) at UTEP Miners (7-5) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces the UTEP…

Wyoming Cowboys (7-4) at UTEP Miners (7-5)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces the UTEP Miners after Akuel Kot scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 78-65 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Miners are 6-1 on their home court. UTEP ranks sixth in the CUSA with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Kalu averaging 3.9.

The Cowboys have gone 0-2 away from home. Wyoming ranks sixth in the MWC with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Cam Manyawu averaging 7.0.

UTEP averages 77.9 points, 7.3 more per game than the 70.6 Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UTEP gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tae Hardy is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Miners. Corey Camper Jr. is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Sam Griffin is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cowboys. Kot is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

