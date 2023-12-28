Utah Valley visits Boise State after Stanley’s 23-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 WAC) at Boise State Broncos (8-4) Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise…

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-6, 1-1 WAC) at Boise State Broncos (8-4)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts the Utah Valley Wolverines after O’Mar Stanley scored 23 points in Boise State’s 66-61 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Broncos have gone 6-0 at home. Boise State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines are 1-4 on the road. Utah Valley is second in the WAC with 14.6 assists per game led by Jaden McClanahan averaging 3.6.

Boise State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Boise State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Martin is averaging 6.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 15.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 12.6 points for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

