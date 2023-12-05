Utah Valley takes home win streak into matchup with Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (4-2) at Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3, 1-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Weber State Wildcats (4-2) at Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3, 1-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Wolverines take on Weber State.

The Wolverines have gone 3-0 at home. Utah Valley ranks fourth in the WAC in team defense, allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 away from home. Weber State ranks seventh in the Big Sky scoring 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Dillon Jones averaging 14.0.

Utah Valley makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Weber State has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Toolson averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 25.5% from beyond the arc. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is shooting 45.7% and averaging 12.3 points for Utah Valley.

Jones is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.5 points for Weber State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

