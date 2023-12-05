Utah Valley secures 70-54 victory over Weber State

OREM, Utah (AP) — Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 19 points in Utah Valley’s 70-54 win over Weber State on Tuesday night.…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 19 points in Utah Valley’s 70-54 win over Weber State on Tuesday night.

Stone-Carrawell was 7-of-15 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Wolverines (6-3). Nate Tshimanga scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the foul line, and added seven rebounds. Jaden McClanahan had 10 points and finished 3 of 4 from the field.

The Wildcats (4-3) were led in scoring by Dillon Jones, who finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Steven Verplancken Jr. added 11 points and two steals for Weber State. In addition, Blaise Threatt had nine points.

